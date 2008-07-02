Queen hosts Holyroodhouse garden party during Scottish visit

While the monarch had gone for a summery look, her husband made sure he was prepared for the unpredictable Scottish weather by taking along an umbrella
Photo: © PA
Click on photos to enlarge
The garden party rounded off a busy day for the Queen, who met with Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond and honoured dozens of Scots at an investiture ceremony earlier in the day
Photo: © PA
2 JULY 2008
There was a chance to unwind for The Queen on Tuesday at her annual summer garden party at Edinburgh's Holyroodhouse Palace. The monarch, who had embarked upon a week of engagements in Scotland the previous day, was accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal as she hosted an afternoon of tea and cake in the historic grounds of her official Scottish residence.
After a morning investiture ceremony, during which she honoured 84 Scots with CBEs, OBEs, MBEs and knighthoods, the monarch changed into a smart yellow ensemble and matching hat for the outdoor tea party.
Despite the summery outfit his wife had chosen Prince Philip was taking no chances with the unpredictable Scottish weather, and had come prepared with an outsized brolly.
The royal couple and their daughter mingled with 8,000 guests at the historic Palace, which was the site of a dramatic episode in the life of Mary Queen of Scots who witnessed her private secretary being murdered there by her jealous husband Lord Darnley in 1566.