Officer Wales set for tough Special Forces challenge

1 AUGUST 2008

Action man Prince William is to face his greatest challenge yet: training with the SAS. During a six-week stint that completes his military secondments, the second in line to the throne will also visit the Special Boat Squadron - the ultra-covert sister regiment of the SAS - and the Special Reconnaissance Regiment.



The army's Special Air Service, an elite fighting force whose motto is 'Who Dares Wins', was established in 1941 as a desert raiding force working behind German lines in Northern Africa.



While the Prince previously distinguished himself by piloting an RAF jet into Afghanistan and taking part in drugs raids on a Navy placement, he'll only be involved in 'non-operational' activities on the new attachment.



A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "William won't be joining the Special Forces in any hands-on role but we feel it's important that he learns more about them."



"They are a small but massively important part of the country's defences and are currently serving in Iraq and Afghanistan," he added. "This is going to be an incredibly exciting experience for William. It's real Boys' Own stuff."