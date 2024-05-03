Duchess of Sussex reappears in Montecito just days before Prince Archie's fifth birthday

Working 9-5! The Duchess of Sussex was spotted networking on Thursday May 2 in her hometown of Montecito, California.

With her hair loose and in her uniform of a shirt in neutral tones, Meghan sat front row at the event hosted by Greycroft, "a seed-to-growth venture capital firm that partners with entrepreneurs who are striving to build category-defining companies across intelligent consumer and enterprise applications, AI infrastructure, sustainability, and consumer products".

They have partnered with businesses including Bumble and Axios.

Held at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, the event saw a speech by Brian Bustamante-Nicholson, a growth investor, who shared that everyone in the audience had been invited because "we want to work with you as investors and entrepreneurs, and we can't wait to build with you all".

Meghan's appearance does not come as a surprise, as she has been forging her own path as a businesswoman since her and husband Prince Harry left the British royal family in 2021.

© Bryan Bedder Archewell is Harry and Meghan's biggest venture

Alongside the Archewell Foundation, the pair have also inked deals with Netflix and fronted an award-winning podcast, while Meghan will soon be launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which will sell all manner of items from shower gels to yoga mats and even jams and jellies.

Meghan has also invested in two small women-owned companies, coffee brand Clevr and financial services company Ethic.

Clevr began as a "pop-up adaptogenic coffee bar" and its plant-based drinks contain many natural benefits. The brand is also socially conscious, relying on ethical and transparent supply chains, while also donating parts of their revenue towards "equitable food systems".

© Instagram / @clevrblends Meghan invested in Clevrblends in 2020

Meghan has appeared in an ad for the company and speaking to Fortune about her investment, the Duchess explained: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business. I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach."

Speaking about her background and reason behind investing in Ethic, Meghan told the Dealbook: "From the world I come from, you don't talk about investing, right? You don't have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy. My husband has been saying for years, 'Gosh, don't you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?'"

Her two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were, presumably, both in nursery and school.

Archie will turn five on Monday May 6, and it is thought both Meghan and Harry will help him celebrate the special day.

© Alamy Meghan and Harry will celebrate their sons birthday on May 6

Harry will then reportedly fly to the UK the following day to attend the Invictus Games’ 10th Anniversary Service which will be held on 8 May at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Although Harry’s appearance is yet to be confirmed, with reports also indicating he may choose to appear via video call, three people that are very unlikely to attend are the Duchess of Sussex and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.