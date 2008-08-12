Walking hand in hand around the Olympic site, the couple's delight at being at the Games was clear for all to see
With her Chinese-design fan, savvy Princess Mary strikes upon a stylish way to keep cool in the Beijing heat
Prince Albert of Monaco and his girlfriend Charlene have also been checking out the first week of Olympic sporting action
Ever since meeting at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, the event has had a special significance for Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark. And this year's Beijing spectacular is proving just as important, with the couple enjoying an agenda jam-packed with events – and even reminders of their homeland.
One of the highlights of their visit this week has been a visit to an exhibition exploring 400 years of cultural exchange between China and Denmark. Wandering around the famous Prince Gong's Palace in the heart of Beijing, the couple delighted in the rare collection of paintings and furniture which show the way the eastern country’s culture has inspired Danish artists over the centuries.
Meanwhile, Frederik has another important commitment to add to his diary. The 40-year-old Prince, who's hoping to become a member of the International Olympic Committee next year, will no doubt be cheering on his cousin, Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, when she competes in the dressage event for the Danish team this week.
The couple weren't the only royal sports enthusiasts in Beijing on Monday. Former Olympian Prince Albert of Monaco, who has competed in the Winter Games' bobsled event on numerous occasions, was checking out the judo competition with his South African swimmer love Charlene Wittstock.