The monarch is welcomed by Slovakia's President Ivan Gasparovic at a ceremony in the presidential palace of Grassalkovich

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Later in the day Sir Nicholas Winton, a Brit who helped rescue children from their fate in concentration camps during WWII, was presented to the British head of state. "It's nice to know that something one does in one's life was successful," says the 99-year-old humanitarian

Photo: © Getty Images