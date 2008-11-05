Barney set to be replaced as top dog as First Family changes



Barney, the Bushes' Scottish terrier, will be high-tailing it out of the White House on January 20 when Barack and Michelle Obama move in following inauguration day.



The Texan president's pet will make way for the puppy the new residents of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue have promised their children, Malia and Sasha.



These aren't the only changes America's new First Family is likely to make. As well fine tuning plans to run the country, the president-elect must choose a design for the new Oval Office rug - his predecessor had a $61,000 affair with an optimistic sunbeam design, while Bill Clinton plumped for formal blue with a large presidential seal in the middle.



Decorating was clearly on the minds of Mr Obama's daughters in the run-up to victory. Asked what a win for her dad would mean, ten-year-old Malia replied: "I enjoy decorating. So I get this new room to do whatever I want."



The girls' elegant mother, Michelle, is expected to put her own distinctive stamp on their new residence. Commentators are anticipating that, like former White House chatelaine Jackie Kennedy, the US' first black First Lady will usher in a new era of glamour.



The couple certainly have no shortage of Hollywood pals, including Kevin Costner and Sarah Jessica Parker among their circle of friends. Another movie name who can expect an invite to Washington is Spike Lee, the director of the film which they saw on their first date. "I owe you a lot," the American politician told the filmmaker when they met years later.