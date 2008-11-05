Queen launches transatlantic tribute to fallen Canadian soldiers



With a remembrance poppy ranked alongside a diamond maple leaf on her lapel the Queen helped launch a transatlantic tribute in London honouring Canadian servicemen who lost their lives in WWI.



As she and the Duke of Edinburgh looked on, the first names of soldiers who died in the war were projected onto the Canadian Embassy in London. Over the next week, 68,000 names will appear, spread across Canada House in London's Trafalgar Square and on major public buildings across Canada.



"Long may we all remember the multitude of Canadians, and indeed all of those who laid down their lives to defend the lives of others," said the British monarch, as she helped launch the week-long event.



Earlier she had met veterans of Canada's armed forces - men and women who had served in WWII and Afghanistan. And after watching as the first names, which are replaced every eight seconds by new ones, were projected onto the embassy, she lead a moment of silence.