Royalty and statesmen

Following a recent official trip to Morocco, Marie, who is expecting her first child next May, travelled to Ekaterinburg with her husband Prince Joachim
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

Apart from visiting Danish companies trading in the country, the royal also had a seasonal task - inaugurating a local Christmas tree
Photo: © Rex

Expectant Marie keeps up the pace on a tour of Russia

18 NOVEMBER 2008
Princess Marie of Denmark isn't letting pregnancy slow her down – as this picture postcard image of her in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg in the Urals mountain range shows.

Her five-day visit to the country with husband Joachim follows her first official solo overseas tour - to Morocco - a few weeks ago.

France-born Marie's elegant fur-trimmed jacket and skirt combination showed little hint of a baby bump, which is perhaps to be expected since the couple's first child together isn't due until May.

If she's feeling any morning sickness, her lively demeanour didn't give the game away as the royals looked around the cathedral and a fashion show put on by Copenhagen design house Dyrberg/Kern.

They also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life of Empress Maria Feodorovna, the mother of slain Czar Nicholas II, who was a Danish princess.

In the coming days, the Danish royals will travel on to Moscow and St Petersburg.


  • Share this article:
  • AddThis Social Bookmark Button


Want to get sharing?



What is Yahoo! Buzz?

social calendar


gallery

Gallery


Newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Quiz

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
How much do you know about France's beautiful First Lady?

Profile

Princess Victoria
A closer look at the glamorous royal who will become Sweden's first reigning queen

Latest news

ROYAL HOUSES

Select from the pull-down menu:
 