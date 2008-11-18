Following a recent official trip to Morocco, Marie, who is expecting her first child next May, travelled to Ekaterinburg with her husband Prince Joachim
Apart from visiting Danish companies trading in the country, the royal also had a seasonal task - inaugurating a local Christmas tree
Princess Marie of Denmark isn't letting pregnancy slow her down – as this picture postcard image of her in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg in the Urals mountain range shows.
Her five-day visit to the country with husband Joachim follows her first official solo overseas tour - to Morocco - a few weeks ago.
France-born Marie's elegant fur-trimmed jacket and skirt combination showed little hint of a baby bump, which is perhaps to be expected since the couple's first child together isn't due until May.
If she's feeling any morning sickness, her lively demeanour didn't give the game away as the royals looked around the cathedral and a fashion show put on by Copenhagen design house Dyrberg/Kern.
They also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life of Empress Maria Feodorovna, the mother of slain Czar Nicholas II, who was a Danish princess.
In the coming days, the Danish royals will travel on to Moscow and St Petersburg.