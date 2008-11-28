The princess receives a traditional Thai welcome as she visits a medical centre in Bangkok
While Frederik has been to Thailand on numerous occasions, it was only his wife's second visit
To the delight of onlookers, a toddler attempts to playfully dub the Danish princess with his toy sword
While Thailand continues to be affected by political conflict, there was only the warm hospitality for which the country and its people are famous on display as Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark wound up their four-day visit to Bangkok on Thursday.
The couple, who are guests of the Thai monarch and his wife, flew into Hua Hin - the site of the Thai royal family's summer residence - on Monday as the discontent escalated. Since then they have continued to fulfil their official engagements.
While Frederik dropped in on Wednesday to visit Danish firms in the capital, his glamorous wife was being greeted with smiles and handfuls of yellow petals strewn at her feet as she visited a local medical centre.
Other gestures intended to make the Princess feel particularly welcome included the presentation of a stunning bouquet of exotic blooms.
And one youngster had his own special reception prepared for the Australia-born mum-of-two, playfully dubbing her with a plastic sword.
The takeover of airports which has affected many foreign visitors meant the prince and princess, who'd originally been scheduled to fly out of Bangkok's new Suvarnabhumi airport, were forced to leave from an air force base instead.