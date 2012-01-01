Lady Davina quits London for life in Auckland with Maori husband



Four years after walking down the aisle with her Maori surfer love Gary Lewis, the Duke of Gloucestershire's unconventional daughter Lady Davina Windsor has taken her antipodean love affair to the next level. The 31-year-old royal has quit London for life with her builder husband on Auckland on New Zealand's North Island.



The chilly British climate and concerns over the credit crunch led the couple to seek new horizons, reports the Daily Mail. Davina and Gary - who's the son of a champion sheep shearer - are currently staying with friends while they decide how long to remain in the country.



"(They) are going to be here for at least six months," a pal tells the paper. "If they are here any longer, then Gary will set himself up to do building work as he did in London, but times are also hard here."



Lady Davina, who is 22nd in line to the throne, met 37-year-old Gary while they were both on holiday in Bali. The handsome Kiwi has a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship.