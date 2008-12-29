Zara Phillips and her new sister-in-law Autumn were a vision of youthful zest and glamour as they joined a star royal line-up at Sandringham, Norfolk
Beatrice and sister Eugenie made an equally striking appearance as they acknowledged the good wishes of locals with their grandmother, the Queen at a church service
Later the royals, including Autumn and husband Peter, relaxed with a day of country pursuits
Autumn Phillips had a starring role in the royals' Christmas line-up at the Queen's Norfolk estate of Sandringham, where she and her sister-in-law Zara charmed thousands of well-wishers with their panache at a church service.
The pretty Canadian, who wed Zara's brother Peter in May, caught the eye in an on-trend military coat-and-beret ensemble.
Meanwhile, a striking Philip Treacy magenta titfer worn by Princess Anne's daughter showed why she's worthy of the title conferred on her by millinery experts as 2008's top Celebrity Hat Wearer.
With each passing year the younger members of the Windsor clan are developing something of a reputation for high fashion, with Eugenie and Beatrice part of the style vanguard.
This year the sisters stood out from their well-dressed relatives in towering heels, smart coats and natty headgear. And the monarch echoed her granddaughters' stylish approach in a jaunty wide-brimmed hat, featuring red and grey feathers, as she received flowers from local children.
Sport of various kinds is also an important part of the clan's tradition. Two days after the turkey and pudding feast, wrapped up in winter weather gear of hats and boots, the whole party headed out for a pheasant shoot.
And in the run-up to the festivities, Princes William and Harry took part in a traditional football match, involving friends and Sandringham workers. The lads were on opposing teams, with Harry's side scoring a 4-3 win.