Handsome escort for Sarah Ferguson as she hosts intimate 50th party with her two girls

Sarah Ferguson often refers to her single status – earlier this month she joked about finding a dating agency.



And while she might not be in a relationship, the Duchess of York was nevertheless in the company of an eligible and handsome gentleman this week as she celebrated her 50th birthday.



Sarah was escorted to an intimate dinner at London's five-star Lanesborough Hotel by frozen food tycoon and Norwegian millionaire Geir Frantzen – a close friend to whom she has also been linked romantically.



Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were also out to help mum mark her big day, arriving arm-in-arm in thigh-skimming satin frocks for the celebration.



It was a bright sartorial choice from new student Eugenie, 19, wearing an embroidered fuchsia pink kaftan dress, while her big sister, 21, chose a cream belted affair adorned with black flowers.



Other guests at the bash – held just around the corner from Buckingham Palace – included Lisa Marie Presley, who brought along her husband Michael Lockwood and mum Priscilla.



Lisa Marie and Sarah struck up a friendship earlier this year after meeting in America. And the former royal offered Elvis' daughter her villa in Spain in June so she could mourn in private the passing of her ex-husband Michael Jackson.



Sir David Frost and his wife Lady Carina Fitzalan-Howard were also in attendance.



The low-key affair follows stories in the media that Sarah cancelled an extravagant party amidst financial concerns - reports later denied by the Duchess' spokesperson.



While hitting the landmark age of 50 might cause sleepless nights for some ladies, Sarah says she is only looking to the future.



"I've got children's books to write. The girls are at university, but I've got my charity work…I'm just beginning my life," she said in a recent interview.