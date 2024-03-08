Princess Eugenie celebrates late Queen, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson in sweet post about her 'incredible women'

Princess Eugenie took a moment to recognise the important women in her life in celebration of International Women's Day.

The royal, 33, shared a post on Instagram to commemorate the day and celebrate the important women in her life. She particularly spotlighted her mother, Sarah Ferguson, her older sister Princess Beatrice, and her grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth II, giving an intimate look inside their family bond.

She wrote: "Happy International Women’s day! Taking a moment to celebrate some of the incredible women in my life, whilst being so proud to bring up boys so they can go on to celebrate the women in theirs."

The first photo of the post showed the Princesses with their mother looking beautiful in black gowns as they attended an event by The Anti-Slavery Collective called 'Force for Freedom'.

Princess Eugenie also shared a more candid photo with Sarah from the event, as they looked close in conversation, smiling at each other.

The royal mum-of-two was also sure to show off her close-knit bond with her sister Beatrice, 35, enjoying an early morning walk as they caught the sunrise in the background. The two siblings looked close in the selfie, with big grins on their faces.

© Instagram Sarah Ferguson with her two daughters at the coronation

Not only did Princess Eugenie share a number of photos with her mother and sister - whether they were closely embracing, or on an arctic adventure, but she was sure to commemorate another important woman in her life - her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Eugenie shared a photo of herself sitting on a bench with the late Queen, who wore a long tartan skirt and a yellow cardigan topped with a quilted gilet. The royal had previously shared the photo to mark the anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meanwhile, Sarah, 64, was also sure to celebrate the special day with an Instagram post of her own, which included not only photos of her daughters, but of her ex-mother-in-law and the late Princess Diana.

She wrote: "Happy #InternationalWomensDay. Today is a day to celebrate, to cherish, to honour, and to love all of the women making an impact, big or small, privately or loudly. I’m grateful for all of the amazing women in my life and remembering all of those who have left their profound light forever in my heart."

Sarah has often spoken about her close friendship with Princess Diana, as she remarked: "Her mother and my mother were at school together, and they were best friends. And Diana was my fourth cousin. You know, it's just extraordinary that we were brought together."