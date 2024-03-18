Princess Eugenie reveals the sweetest nickname for mum Sarah Ferguson

Over the years, members of the royal family have let slip the affectionate nicknames they have for one another. The latest comes from Princess Eugenie, who has revealed the sweet way she addresses her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

During a recent chat for The Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity that the Princess co-founded with close friend Julia de Boinville, the royal called her mother, "mumsy".

© Dave M. Benett Sarah Ferguson with her daughter Princess Eugenie

"You are a huge inspiration to me and Beatrice and Jules, my co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective," she added as they marked Mother's Day this month. "Your mission from the very beginning of time, before Beatrice and I were born, has been to impact other people's lives around the world. And it's been such an inspiration to me growing up."

The touching mother-daughter interview centred on the mother-of-two's incredible philanthropic work at Sarah's Trust. Gushing with pride, Sarah said: "I'm just really proud of Beatrice and Eugenie and my Julia, my girlies".

She continued: "They say on the aeroplane, put the oxygen mask on yourself and then help the child. I think the best example of what I see sitting here today is that I taught you on your 18th birthday, when you went to the teenage cancer unit…

"I think it was the greatest present I ever gave you, because you understood how lucky you were and I believe that one of the finest things I've ever done in my life is making you and Beatrice the people you are, by guiding you through philanthropy and impact…" She went on to say: "I want to be proud [of] you, I mean it's the best thing I've ever done".

While Princess Eugenie - who turns 34 on Saturday - calls the author, "mumsy," Sarah has an adorable nickname for her second born, "Eugie". Her older sister Princess Beatrice, meanwhile, calls her "Euge".

In an interview with British Vogue, Princess Beatrice said "Euge is amazing." Princess Beatrice also has some lovely names she goes by. Among friends and family, she has become known as Bea.

© Dave Benett Sarah shares a close bond with both of her daughters

However, Princess Eugenie appears to have an even more special nickname for her. To celebrate Beatrice's 31st birthday in August 2019, Eugenie uploaded a carousel of images, including this sweet selfie of the pair on a country walk.

She wrote: "You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister..." The royal affectionately concluded the caption: "Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx."

Meanwhile, Sarah revealed the super cute name she calls her firstborn. Taking to Instagram to mark her daughter's 30th birthday, Sarah wrote: "Happy birthday my Trixie - Belle so proud of you xx."