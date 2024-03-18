Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie reveals the sweetest nickname for mum Sarah Ferguson
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Eugenie reveals the sweetest nickname for mum Sarah Ferguson

The author shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Prince Andrew

11 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie
Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
Share this:

Over the years, members of the royal family have let slip the affectionate nicknames they have for one another. The latest comes from Princess Eugenie, who has revealed the sweet way she addresses her mother, Sarah Ferguson

During a recent chat for The Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity that the Princess co-founded with close friend Julia de Boinville, the royal called her mother, "mumsy". 

Sarah Ferguson with Princess Eugenie with daffodil chest pins© Dave M. Benett
Sarah Ferguson with her daughter Princess Eugenie

"You are a huge inspiration to me and Beatrice and Jules, my co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective," she added as they marked Mother's Day this month. "Your mission from the very beginning of time, before Beatrice and I were born, has been to impact other people's lives around the world. And it's been such an inspiration to me growing up." 

You may also like

The touching mother-daughter interview centred on the mother-of-two's incredible philanthropic work at Sarah's Trust. Gushing with pride, Sarah said: "I'm just really proud of Beatrice and Eugenie and my Julia, my girlies". 

She continued: "They say on the aeroplane, put the oxygen mask on yourself and then help the child. I think the best example of what I see sitting here today is that I taught you on your 18th birthday, when you went to the teenage cancer unit… 

WATCH: Princess Eugenie has the sweetest nickname for mum Sarah

"I think it was the greatest present I ever gave you, because you understood how lucky you were and I believe that one of the finest things I've ever done in my life is making you and Beatrice the people you are, by guiding you through philanthropy and impact…" She went on to say: "I want to be proud [of] you, I mean it's the best thing I've ever done". 

While Princess Eugenie - who turns 34 on Saturday - calls the author, "mumsy," Sarah has an adorable nickname for her second born, "Eugie". Her older sister Princess Beatrice, meanwhile, calls her "Euge". 

In an interview with British Vogue, Princess Beatrice said "Euge is amazing." Princess Beatrice also has some lovely names she goes by. Among friends and family, she has become known as Bea. 

Princess Beatrice of York, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre © Dave Benett
Sarah shares a close bond with both of her daughters

However, Princess Eugenie appears to have an even more special nickname for her. To celebrate Beatrice's 31st birthday in August 2019, Eugenie uploaded a carousel of images, including this sweet selfie of the pair on a country walk. 

She wrote: "You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister..." The royal affectionately concluded the caption: "Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx." 

Meanwhile, Sarah revealed the super cute name she calls her firstborn. Taking to Instagram to mark her daughter's 30th birthday, Sarah wrote: "Happy birthday my Trixie - Belle so proud of you xx."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more