A dashing William leads rehearsal for Trooping the Colour as he prepares for new home

At first glance, onlookers may well have failed to recognise one particular handsome solider on horseback.



His face obscured by the traditional Busby hat, Prince William confidently rode a mottled grey horse from The Mall to Buckingham Palace at the weekend.

It was part of a rehearsal for next week’s Trooping the Colour, an event to mark Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.



And the Duke of Cambridge was every inch the dashing officer in his red guardsman’s uniform that he wore to his wedding to Kate Middleton.



The new Duchess of Cambridge will also be present at next week's festivities, but the pair may well have other matters on their minds due to some new developments in their privates lives.



William is set to move into a new royal ‘starter home’ at Kensington Palace with his wife later this month.



The couple have chosen to embark upon married life in a modest apartment in the historic residence where William and Harry lived with their late mother.

Until now William and Kate have been living in the Clarence House apartment that the prince shares with his younger brother, Prince Harry, when in London.



The new abode that has been found for William and Kate is currently undergoing refurbishment.



It has never been lived in by a senior royal in living memory and was most recently used by members of staff.



As second in line to the throne, William will not be expected to pay rent – the prince is currently on an RAF salary of £37,170 a year.