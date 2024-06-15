Prince William and Kate release emotional behind-the-scenes footage featuring tender moment with Princess Charlotte

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released an emotionally charged video ahead of their appearance at this year's Trooping the Colour parade.

The footage, released on their official social media pages, showed a tender moment between Princess Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte. Watch the video below…

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales release personal footage

Ever the doting mother, the Princess was seen gently stroking Charlotte's hair and pulling it over her dress as they waited for their carriage ahead of the parade.

"All set for The King's Birthday," the caption read. The day marks Princess Kate's triumphant return to public life in the midst of her cancer treatment as she joined the royal family to celebrate the King's official birthday.

Kate and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were cheered by crowds in The Mall as they left Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession for the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

© Getty The Princess of Wales with her three children

The 42-year-old royal could be seen waving to crowds of spectators, along with Charlotte and Louis, as they passed in their carriage.

After spending much of the year coming to terms with the diagnosis and receiving ongoing chemotherapy, the future queen looked relaxed as she travelled with her family in the glass state coach.

© Shutterstock Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

She was surrounded by other members of the family, with her husband the Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, on horseback, as were the Princess Royal, Colonel Blues and Royals, and the Duke of Edinburgh, Colonel Scots Guards.

The Princess of Wales could be seen smiling and chatting with her children in the carriage before they arrived at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall. In a change from last year, Princess Kate watched Trooping the Colour from a balcony with her children.

© Getty Princess Kate waves during Trooping the Colour

Previously, Kate joined senior family members on a dais, but on Saturday, she watched the spectacle from the Duke of Wellington's former office.

Kate stood beside her children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, as the regiments, in red ceremonial dress, continued to parade. She could be seen whispering in the ear of Princess Charlotte as the band played.