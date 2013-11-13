How the birth of baby George has transformed Prince Charles

Prince Charles has been positively beaming ever since he arrived at St Mary's hospital to see his grandson Prince George and new parents Prince William and Kate. One commentator said the future King was like a "little boy" in his excitement.



His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall already has five grandchildren, but this was the first from one of his sons. It's clear that he intends to be very involved as a grandparent – click here to see touching photos of Charles interacting with children.





Ahead of George's arrival, the Prince asked a group of ladies on one engagement to give him tips on his new role."Any hints on grandparenthood?" he asked.



"Spoil them and enjoy it, but give them back at the end of the day," said Eileen Joseph, 74, to much laughter. "You tend to have more time for your grandchildren than you had for your children."





"It's true," said the royal with a smile. "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful."



When asked if he was looking forward to the royal baby's birth, the Prince said, "Oh, yes. It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."