Charlotte Casiraghi leaves Monaco hospital with baby Raphäel

Raphäel.



No pictures have yet been made available of the new mum and her baby boy and given the



Charlotte and her French actor love Gad Elmaleh welcome baby Raphäel on 17 December in the same maternity ward where Charlotte was born. No pictures have yet been made available of the new mum and her baby boy and given the Monegasque royal family 's close link with the Princess Grace Hospital, they were able to exit privately and take their new addition home unphotographed.Charlotte and her French actor love Gad Elmaleh welcome baby Raphäel on 17 December in the same maternity ward where Charlotte was born.





CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

The 27-year-old chose

Raphäel's

In the days since Charlotte gave birth, she and Raphäel have received many visitors.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene paid a visit to the newborn as did Charlotte's immediate family, her mother Princess Caroline, sister Alexandra, brothers Pierre and Andrea Casiraghi and their respective partners Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Santo Domingo.



On Saturday Albert and Pierre were spotted watching a football match together in Monaco.