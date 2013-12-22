Charlotte Casiraghi leaves Monaco hospital with baby Raphäel
No pictures have yet been made available of the new mum and her baby boy and given the Monegasque royal family's close link with the Princess Grace Hospital, they were able to exit privately and take their new addition home unphotographed.
Charlotte and her French actor love Gad Elmaleh welcome baby Raphäel on 17 December in the same maternity ward where Charlotte was born.
The 27-year-old chose the "Suite Maternité" — a 70 square metre bedroom with a bathroom, living area and state-of-the-art technology — as the venue for her son's arrival.
Raphäel's birth was announced by the president of the National Council, Laurent Nouvion, who announced "The royal family has a new member," at a late meeting of the High Assembly.
In the days since Charlotte gave birth, she and Raphäel have received many visitors.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene paid a visit to the newborn as did Charlotte's immediate family, her mother Princess Caroline, sister Alexandra, brothers Pierre and Andrea Casiraghi and their respective partners Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Santo Domingo.
On Saturday Albert and Pierre were spotted watching a football match together in Monaco. Louis Ducruet, Pierre's cousin and Albert's nephew, also joined the royals at the game.
New father Gad, who has a 12-year-old son named Noé from his previous relationship with actress Anne Brochet, issued a statement on his personal Twitter account.
"Thanks to everyone for you kind messages," he tweeted in French. "Very touched".
