Prince William makes rare comment about Kate's recovery and reveals why children are 'very jealous' of him

The Prince of Wales shared an update about his wife Kate's health as he visited the Isles of Scilly on his overnight trip to Cornwall.

As Prince William, 41, arrived at St Mary's Community Hospital, staff members asked how the Princess of Wales is doing, as she continues preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

The father-of-three revealed that Kate is "doing well" adding that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are "very jealous" of his visit to the islands off the Cornish coast. Hear his comments in the video below...

Earlier in the day, as William met with locals and businesses on St Mary's Harbour, he admitted he wished he could stay.

"My family are very upset I'm here without them," he laughed. "The children will kill me if I don't go home later."

It marked William's first visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming the Duke of Cornwall. It's long been rumoured that the Prince and Princess of Wales have spent summer breaks with their three children on Tresco, where William used to take childhood holidays with his parents, Charles and Diana, and younger brother, Harry.

After ordering five pasties for his royal entourage at the On The Quay café, the future king revealed he had been making the most of the warm spring weather in the UK.

He went on to tell them: "I was saying to the others, I can't believe the islands today when you've got weather like this, it's just beautiful.I got in the sea yesterday which was good – I wore a wetsuit."

During his engagement at St Mary's Community Hospital, William heard from staff about the challenges of delivering healthcare in an island setting, including a story about how a baby had been born mid-air en route to the mainland.

He was then talked through the plans for the hospital's new integrated health and social care facility, which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall. The extension will provide twelve residential care home beds, NHS inpatient beds and a modern maternity suite.

As heir to the throne, the Prince receives an income from the Duchy of Cornwall – a portfolio of land, property and investments – which owns much of the Isles of Scilly and nearly a third of residential buildings.

On Thursday, William joined in a game of volleyball on Fistral Beach as he spoke with local life-saving organisations after visiting a Duchy of Cornwall housing project at Nansledan in Newquay.

