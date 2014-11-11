Duchess Kate shows off baby bump in Wales

Duchess Kate gave new meaning to "baby blue" when she fashionably showed off her growing baby bump in Wales this weekend. She and Prince William made a joint appearance on Saturday visiting the Valero Refinery in Pembroke.

The 32-year-old royal wore a chic, pastel-colored Matthew Williamson coat and tall black boots. She accessorized the look with a pair of green amethyst Kiki McDonough earrings.

The Duke and Duchess are in Wales for the first time since announcing Kate's second pregnancy

The royal couple were welcomed by the music of a harp and flute when they attended an event celebrating 50 years since the refinery was officially opened by the Queen Mother. William and Kate said attending the event was a "huge honor."

After they enjoyed a tour of the refinery, the pair, both 32, took in a performance by the Young Actor's Studio, which works in partnership with the refinery through The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Following their visit at the refinery, William and Kate ventured over to Cardiff's Millennium Stadium for a rugby match between Wales and Australia. Their full schedule comes after the pair spend a week at the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Kate, Camilla and Sophie at the annual Remembrance Sunday Service

On Sunday, Kate joined her mother-in-law Duchess Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, for the annual Remembrance Sunday Service in London.

All three women wore black coats and hats with a red poppy pin to pay tribute to fallen veterans of World Wars I and II.

