Charlotte Casiraghi shines at Paris show jumping event

Charlotte Casiraghi showed off her riding skills at the Gucci Paris Masters on Thursday. The Monegasque royal was competing at the Parc des Expositions in Villepinte, in the north eastern area of the French capital.

Dressed smartly in pristine white jodhpurs, a green blazer and black riding boots, a determined-looking Charlotte rode around the arena.



The 28-year-old wasn't the only famous face taking part in the show jumping event. Sofia Abramovich, who is the daughter of Russian billionaire and Chelsea FC owner Athina Onassis.

The event comes a month after Charlotte supported Italian brand Gucci at the LACMA: Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Monaco's fashion darling, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, stepped out at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for an event held in honour of artist Barbara Kruger and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.



Charlotte and Gucci have had a working relationship for many years now. They were brought together by their shared passion for horse-riding when the brand's creative director Frida Giannini designed an exclusive equestrian wardrobe for the royal to wear for the 2010 Global Champions Tour show jumping event. 

Princess Caroline's eldest daughter is no doubt excited to spend her second Christmas with her son Raphaël. The youngster, whose father is French comedian Gad Elmaleh, was only eight days old on Christmas Day last year.

