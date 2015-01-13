Will Princess Madeleine of Sweden move to London?

Last month, Princess Madeleine announced she was saying goodbye to New York City as her residence. Many speculated she and her husband, financier Chris O'Neill, might head back to the royal's homeland of Sweden, but now some are saying that they might actually move to London.

If the couple choose London, they best pack some umbrellas

With the couple recently announcing they are expecting their second child, Madeleine, 32, told Sweden’s Sveriges Television network that they will be moving to Europe “in the near future.” The Princess added, “That’s where we have our families.”

Royal sources tell HELLO! UK, the couple has been heavily considering London, Paris and Gstaad in Switzerland, with the British city their "top choice."

Madeleine has made many fond memories in Manhattan since arriving in 2010

In January, they had temporarily moved to Stockholm from New York until they figure out where in Europe they want to raise their growing family.

London certainly makes sense as Chris' mother lives in central London and his sister Tatyana is based just outside the city. Sweden's Expressen newspaper also said that Chris, 40, boasts a "large circle of friends" in the UK.

The couple welcomed daughter Princess Leonore in February 2014

Nothing has been decided just yet. Margareta Thorgren, press spokeswoman for the Royal Court, later told the newspaper "They have taken the decision to move to Europe and then we'll see where things go."