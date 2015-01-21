Pregnant Kate Middleton: New royal baby's gender will be a surprise

You know about as much as the Duchess! While carrying out official royal engagements on Monday, Kate Middleton admitted that she doesn't know the gender of her second royal baby. (Sorry, bookies.)

A pregnant Kate Middleton greets a cheering crowd in London on Monday

Kate, who was in the Kensington section of London attending one of three scheduled appearances, insisted that she didn't know the gender of the eagerly-anticipated baby. This isn't much of a surprise as Kate and Prince William held the same policy with Prince George.

The Duchess, 33, is 6 months pregnant, and royal family fans are speculating that it might be a girl — possibly because of the way she's carrying (her bump seems to be higher, which some suspect is sign of a little girl). Or perhaps they just hope to fulfill Prince Charles' wish for a granddaughter?

Some believe Kate is having a girl due to the shape of her bump

Kate seems to be bonding with Prince George's future sibling, no matter what its gender. Kate chatted with teenager Martina McDonagh during a tour of new Kensington Leisure Centre, which she had helped open, saying she can feel her little baby.

"It's moving all the time," she said. "I can feel it kicking now."

Kate graciously accepted a giant inflatable duck for Prince George at the Kensington Leisure Centre

Looking chic as always, Kate wore a sweet and sophisticated baby blue cashmere collarless coat and floral print dress, both by maternity label Seraphine, paired with a chic black clutch and navy shoes. As expected, the coat and dress are now sold out.

The Duchess warmly greeted children in Kensington



It's a jam-packed Monday for the Duchess, who booked three appearances in Kensington, just a few days after her first official engagements of 2015 late last week. Despite her hectic schedule, Kate was all smiles and exuded warmth during her appearances. She seems to be rolling with the punches — or shall we say kicks? — quite well.