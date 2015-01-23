Duchess Kate, Prince William and Prince George arrive in Mustique for annual family holiday

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, has arrived in Mustique with Prince William and Prince George for the annual Middleton family holiday. They are believed to have joined Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton, along with her siblings James and Pippa Middleton for the getaway on the Caribbean island.

Kate, who is six months pregnant with her and William's second child, will be able to enjoy some rest and relaxation on the trip after a busy month which has seen her carry out a series of public engagements and celebrate her 33rd birthday on 9 January.

The family will also continue the birthday celebrations when Carole turns 60 on 31 January.

Kate, William and George have arrived in Mustique for their annual holiday

The family are reported to be staying at the stunning Aurora Villa on the island, which features a private swimming pool and sun deck, plus a butler, chef and housekeeper to cater to their every need.

The 45 foot swimming pool will also be perfect for Prince George to practice his swimming skills. The tot started weekly swimming lessons in the pool at Buckingham Palace ahead of his first birthday and is said to love splashing around in the water.

Prince George had his first holiday abroad on the island in 2014

Mustique has long been a favourite holiday destination for the Middleton family. The island was the destination for Prince George's first holiday abroad in 2014, although Prince William was unable to attend as he was busy studying for his agricultural studies exams.

The private island, where the Queen's sister Princess Margaret once had a holiday home, has 74 luxury villas which are owned by stars including Sir Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and Jeremy Clarkson.