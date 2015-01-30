Kate Middleton's mom is one glam grandma at 60

Carole Middleton proves that 60 really is the new 40.

Prince George's grandma, who celebrates her milestone birthday January 31, remains as stylish as ever, with a permanent sunny smile and fresh-faced glow.

The Middleton women the day before the Royal Wedding in April 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Carole is spending the big 6-0 Kate, and Pippa as well as husband Michael, son James, son-in-law Prince William and George. Photographers spotted Carole and Michael at London's Gatwick Airport on January 25 towing seven pieces of luggage. But, that is where they said adieu.

Aside from the gorgeous beaches, another perk of the Middleton's favorite vacation spot is the ban on paparazzi. The family who have been visiting the island for several years can relax poolside, on the beach or their balconies with no prying eyes.

Even though, it is her daughter who is now the royal, the entire family is in the spotlight. The mom of three would do anything for her kids. "Carole is smart, savvy, discreet and always available for her children," Ingrid Seward writes in our sister publication in the UK, HELLO! magazine, "Like a lioness with her cubs, she has protected them, none more than Kate, who needs her most right now."

Carole is known as Mrs. Midi in Berkshire circles Photo: Getty Images

It is easy to see why William has grown very fond of Carole and Michael. He has insisted upon giving his in-laws an unprecedented level of access to royal events. This past Christmas, the couple attended church services with Queen Elizabeth and company. They then stayed with William and Kate at their newly renovated Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham Estate for two weeks.

Those who have met her say that Mrs. Midi, as she's called fondly around their Bucklebury, Berkshire circles, is discreet but friendly and fun too. She loves chatting about fashion and horses. "Camilla and [Prince Charles] have entertained the Middletons on several occasions and Camilla was said to be pleasantly surprised to discover Carole's lively and entertaining personality," Ingrid notes.

Carole, a hands-on grandmother to 18-month George, will of course be at William and Kate's beck and call when the couple welcomes their second child in April.

Two kids under two — she certainly has some experience with that. For now, the lovely lady is enjoying sun, sand and a happy 60th.

