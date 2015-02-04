Pregnant Kate Middleton's busy February plans announced

Kate Middleton is gearing up for a busy February. After the Duchess of Cambridge meets with Ben Ainslie at his new racing headquarters as well as a visit with the 1851 Trust on February 12 in Portsmouth, she will be making two stops on the 18th.

Kate will be back from Mustique and ready for these engagements Photo: Getty Images

First, she will make her way to Stoke-on-Trent where she will tour the Emma Bridgewater factory and see up close how the brand's earthenware products are made and decorated. The pottery company is producing a new range of mugs for EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices).

Kate, who holds a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews, will have the chance to meet staff working at the factory as well as volunteers and children from EACH’s local center — the Donna Louise Hospice.

The expectant mother carried out an engagement for EACH in late November when she met the designer, Emma Bridgewater, and was given a preview of the ladybird-designed mugs the pottery maker had created for the charity. During her visit, she was overcome with emotion. Prince George’s mom was seen tearing up as she drove away from the Norfolk hospice after having met young patients and their families.

In November, Kate admired the pottery Photo: Getty Images

Her second engagement of the day will be to visit one of Action for Children’s facilities — the Cape Hill Children’s Centre in Smethwick. Kate will be given an introduction to the charity, which helps the most vulnerable and neglected children and adults across the UK. It offers a range of programs including health services, speech and language therapy, family learning and childcare and adult employment advice.

While there, the 7-month-pregnant Duchess will take part in a roundtable discussion where she will learn how families have benefitted from Action for Children’s services. Perhaps the highlight of her visit will be taking part in a play session and meeting the children and parents who use the Cape Hill Children’s Centre.

At a January visit to the Kensington Leisure Centre, she was given gifts for George Photo: Getty Images

After a busy day fulfilling her royal duties, we are sure Kate will be excited to get home to her adorable 18-month-old son.