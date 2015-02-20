New parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco enjoy a night out

New parents Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert put baby duty on hold for the night as they attended an event Thursday evening. The royal couple, who welcomed twins on December 10, came out to a cocktail party to support Charlene's self-named foundation.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene attended a charity event on Thursday night Photo: Facebook

Always her glamorous self, the 37-year-old royal looked elegant in a black sequin top and matching loose-fitting pants. Perhaps with little time to get ready, the Princess chose a classic yet relaxed look with swept back hair, simple diamond studs and black heels. The glowing mom opted for a smokey eye look, not showing any signs of sleepless nights.

Despite giving birth just two months ago, Charlene already showed off her toned figure Photo: Facebook

This is the second event Albert and Charlene have attended since the birth of their daughter Gabriella Thérèse Marie and son Jacques Honoré Rainier. On January 26, the royals joined in the national celebrations for St Dévote's Day, even sharing a kiss at the traditional remembrance service for Monaco's patron saint. And just as their love for each other is evident, so too is their admiration for their new bundles of joy.

The royal couple and new parents shared a kiss at their first event since the birth of their twins Photo: Getty Images

Both Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have spoken about their overwhelming joy of welcoming their children into the world. "I was present in the operating room and assisted at their birth," the Monaco royal explained to French weekly Paris Match. "I helped my wife as I could — that's to say, by my presence. It was wonderful. I don't have the words to describe how it felt then or the deep joy I feel now."

Charlene echoed that sentiment saying, “I was obviously a bit overwhelmed with emotion. Every second with them is magical. I look forward to spending more time in their presence.”

Proud new parents Albert and Charlene presented their twins Gabriella and Jacques Photo: Getty Images

Charlene and Albert’s children are the first royal heirs born in Monaco since the birth of their father 56 years ago. Gabriella was the first to arrive, with her brother following two minutes later. These are the first offspring for the Zimbabwe-born former Olympic swimmer who married Prince Albert, 56, the son of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier, in July 2011.

New mom Princess Charlene shared a sweet kiss with one of her twins Photo: Getty Images



The birth has changed the order of the line of succession, which previously held Princess Caroline, Prince Albert's sister, as the heir. According to Monaco's inheritance laws, which follows a male succession, Jacques will one day become the ruler of Monaco and is set to inherit an estimated $1 billion fortune.