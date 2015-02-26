Princess Eugenie on mom Sarah Ferguson: 'I hope I look that good when I'm her age'

Sarah Ferguson has garnered a lot of fans over the years for her incredible weight loss and lifestyle brands. But her biggest fan just might be her daughter Princess Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie said she hopes to look like her mother one day Photo: Getty Images

The 24-year-old royal supported her mother's recent appearance on the catwalk at Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief show on the eve of London Fashion Week. "I'm so proud of my mom for walking in Naomi’s show," Eugenie told the Daily Mail. "She looked great, and it was for such a good cause."

The Duchess seemed very comfortable on the catwalk, showing off her slim figure Photo: Getty Images

The mother-of-two went through a dramatic weight loss in March 2014 and has just now had the confidence to walk down the runway. "I used to be so angry," she told HELLO! of her frustration at not being the size she wanted to be. "I believed I was never going to lose the weight, that I had lost control. I couldn't fit into any of my clothes. I was just drowning in eating, drowning in food."

Naomi Campbell called on the help of Sarah Ferguson and others to raise money to fight Ebola Photo: Getty Images

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew went on to say how she spent years terrified to go out in public. "It took courage to go out in public in all the years I have been overweight," she added. "Every time there was a 'Duchess of Pork' or 'Fat Frumpy Fergie' headline, they didn't have any idea they were reaching to the depths of my soul."

The 55-year-old blended in with the other models Photo: Getty Images

Now, at 55 years old, the Duchess looked stunning in a figure-hugging long black sleeveless dress alongside professional models Jourdan Dunn and other celebrities like Georgia May Jagger and Rupert Everett. A proud Eugenie added, "I hope I look that good when I'm her age."