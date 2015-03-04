​Mexico's president and first lady charm Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth spiced things up on Tuesday night when she welcomed President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico and his wife Angélica Rivera.

The first couple and the Queen looked radiant on Tuesday night Photo: Getty Images

The former soap actress not only charmed the British royals, but also stunned in a long red one-shoulder gown complete with a ruby necklace and earrings. But no one can outdo the Queen!

The President and the Queen toasted at the banquet Photo: Getty Images

Her Majesty was just as stunning in a long white evening gown which she paired with a large diamond necklace and the historic Russian Kokoshnik tiara, which was made for Queen Alexandra in 1888. Prince Philip was, of course, the Queen's date wearing traditional royal garb.

Guests were treated to music and decadent dining at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images

A banquet was held at Buckingham Palace with a menu featuring Windsor Estate Lamb, Dover sole with wild mushrooms and shellfish cream sauce and Boulangere potatoes. Guests were treated to an orchestra playing the Mexican love song Estrellita (or "Star of Love") by Manuel Ponce, as well as the Mexican bolero classic Somos Novios ("It's Impossible") by Armando Manzanero.

The First Lady got a traditional carriage ride upon her arrival Photo: Getty Images

The Queen and first couple stood for a cannon salute Photo: Getty Images

Hours earlier, the first couple arrived in London as part of their three-day state visit and given a magnificent welcome featuring a carriage ride and a 41-gun cannon salute.

Prince Philip showed the First Lady and her husband various artifacts Photo: Getty Images

Camilla dazzled in a purple ensemble Photo: Getty Images

Charles and Camilla, who wore a bright purple outfit, were also part of the welcome as they escorted the couple to inspect ceremonial honor guard drawn from the 1st Battalion, the Welsh Guards. They also had tea at Clarence House and viewed the Royal Collection before the exquisite banquet.