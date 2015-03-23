Princess Victoria arrives in South Korea for official visit

Princess Victoria of Sweden looked effortlessly chic as she arrived in Seoul for an official four-day visit of the country with her husband, Prince Daniel. The royal couple is set to hold talks with the South Korean Prime Minister Lee Wan-koo on ways to strengthen ties between the countries.

Photo: Getty Images

The country looked more than happy to welcome the couple, who are there to discuss topics such as health care, welfare and gender equality according to South Korea's foreign ministry. Victoria and Daniel were greeted with a royal welcome including two rows of traditionally dressed soldiers lining their entrance at Incheon International Airport.

The Princess looked effortlessly chic in her black ensemble

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Daniel has joined his wife for their four-day visit

Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old looked ready for business as she donned black pants, a blazer and Peter Pan-collared top. She paired the outfit with a large white tote and wore her brunette hair down with just a simple blowout.

Victoria and daughter Estelle wore matching coats earlier this month

Photo: Getty Images

This is the first appearance of the Princess since she was last seen at Victoria Day earlier this month. She was joined by her daughter, Princess Estelle, for the celebration at the city's Royal Palace in Stockholm. The mother-daughter-duo not only shared in the celebrations together, but also shared their fashion senses. Since husband and father Prince Daniel was unable to attend, the two decided to make it a mommy-and-me outing in matching purple coats to celebrate Victoria's name day.