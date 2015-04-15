Get to know Kate Middleton's royal baby birth medical team

The second royal baby is due any day now, and the Palace — as well as the hospital Kate is scheduled to give birth in — are already making preparations. Kate Middleton, who will head to St. Mary's exclusive Lindo Wing once she goes into labor, will likely put her trust in the same medical team that helped deliver Prince George: Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston.

William and Kate will return to the Lindo Wing for the birth of their second child Photo: Getty Images

Both Mr. Farthing and Mr. Thorpe-Beeston (as consultants, neither obstetrician is referred to by the title "doctor") tended to the Duchess during Prince George's birth in July 2013. Also on hand was Sunit Godambe, a consultant neonatologist at St. Mary's who had the job of checking the health of the little Prince as soon as he was born. Kate, who had Prince William by her side, was also monitored by several midwives throughout her pregnancy and two of them eventually delivered the royal heir.





Alan Farthing was part of the Duchess' team of gynecologists and midwives Photo: Getty Images



The first sign of royal baby fever is descending upon London as St. Mary's has started preparations for the media to cover the big event. Advanced parking notices have been posted outside, stating that restrictions will soon come into effect. Later this week, police will start erecting barriers outside the hospital. Press pens will also be set up and specific spots marked out for journalists, photographers and television crews.

Last time around, the medical team was led by Sir Marcus Setchell — the Queen's surgeon-gynecologist for 18 years. He was given his knighthood in the 2014 New Year honours list following his retirement.

When asked about his royal patients, the physician said he regarded William and Kate as "just another healthy young couple giving birth to a hopefully very healthy baby."

The media have been asked not to gather until Kate is in labor Photo: Getty Images

When Sir Marcus stepped down, his place was taken by Alan, 51, who initially began treating the royal family in 2008. He qualified as a doctor in 1986, became a member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in 1991 and a fellow in 2003.

Meanwhile, Guy graduated from Cambridge University in 1984 and specialized in fetal medicine at King's College Hospital. Now based at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital, he specializes in high-risk pregnancies, as well as multiple pregnancies and recurrent miscarriages.

It sounds like Kate will be in good hands!