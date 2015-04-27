Queen Elizabeth's top 27 spring style moments By Mary Peffer

Queen Elizabeth's bright colorful ensembles can battle any dreary London day. While it might be Kate Middleton that typically gets most of the attention when it comes to best practices in personal style, we shouldn’t lose sight that the Duchess is merely being groomed to follow in the footsteps of the one in charge — Her Majesty.

Queen Elizabeth, 89, has consistently kept with the times all while redefining and incorporating royal codes of dress, including hats and hemlines. She has managed to do all of this and still keep her look classy and colorful.

Queen Elizabeth was all smiles on a cruise ship wearing a light peach suit Photo: Getty Images

The Queen has been making influential first impressions with world leaders and members of nobility in monochrome three-piece suits, dresses, jackets and hats in soft shades of pink, peach, mint green, and of course her signature blue and violet. This British royal's ensembles even tap into some tonal accents in her accessory choices, including feathers, bows and floral arrangements.

April showers are indeed bringing spring flowers and fashion to this kingdom. Scroll through for inspiration from the Queen's royal style.

Photo: Getty Images