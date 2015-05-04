William and Kate expected to head to Anmer Hall today

After their first few nights in Kensington Palace with their newborn baby, Kate Middleton, and their children were expected to leave for Norfolk Monday to make the journey to their country residence Anmer Hall.



The couple, newborn Princess of Cambridge, whose name is yet to be revealed to the public, will spend the next few weeks at their country retreat, adjusting to life as a family of four.

William and Kate will spend their first few months as a family of four at Anmer Hall Photo: Getty Images



While the royal couple spent their first weeks as new parents in 2013 with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton in Berkshire, this time around they have chosen the 10-bedroom mansion on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.



The Georgian property has all the comfort and privacy they will need to adjust to the new dynamic of juggling two young children. William and Kate have spent the last two years extensively remodeling the house with a new driveway, a modern swimming pool, tennis court and a conservatory to make it the perfect family home.



Kate, who grew up in the quiet village of Bucklebury, seems keen to emulate her countryside upbringing with her own children and her mother Carole is expected to be move in to help out with childcare. Many of the couple’s close friends are also based close by and will no doubt be dropping by to see the new baby.

The couple have spent $2.26 million upgrading Anmer Hall to the home of Kate's dreams Photo: Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess are keeping the number of those working at Anmer Hall to a minimum and have chosen not to hire another nanny to help care for their new baby.



In March, the couple placed an advertisement in The Lady looking for a "loyal and discreet" housekeeper, whose job would also include cleaning, some cooking and occasional childcare.

Prince George, pictured arriving at the hospital to meet his sister, spent his first few months in Berkshire Photo: Getty Images



Kate became a mother-of-two on Saturday morning. Prince George's little sister was born on May 2 at 8:34 am in the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London, weighing 8lbs 3oz.



The couple have expressed their gratitude for all the well wishes received from across the globe. A statement posted on Twitter read, "The Duke and Duchess are hugely grateful for the messages of congratulations they have received from people all over the world. It means a great deal to them that so many people have celebrated the arrival of their new daughter."

