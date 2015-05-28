Queen Máxima of the Netherlands dazzles in ruby tiara during Canadian tour

On the same day Queen Elizabeth stepped out in her impressive crown jewels, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands traded her signature head-turning hats for some serious sparkle too as she and husband King Willem-Alexander continued their Canadian tour. Attending a State Dinner in Ottawa at Rideau Hall, Máxima accessorized her bright fuchsia fringed one-shouldered gown with a just-as-colorful headpiece: the Ruby Peacock tiara.

The King and Queen with their hosts, Governor General David Johnston and wife Sharon Photo: Getty Images



Wearing the gorgeous 19th century diamond and ruby-studded heirloom, the famously exuberant royal looked to be her usual sparkling self, chatting animatedly with her hosts, Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon.

The three-day trip to Canada is a first for Máxima and Willem-Alexander, who arrived earlier in the day to a warm welcome from crowds as they visited Parliament Hill and the National War Museum. During a stroll to the National Arts Center, Máxima met one particularly taken Ottawa veteran – 92-year-old Elsa Lessard, who worked decoding messages during World War II.

Queen Máxima with 92-year-old WWII decoder Elsa Lessard Photo: Getty Images

"When I met her, she got my hand and she didn't let go," Elsa told the Ottawa Citizen. "She was just down to earth."



In the upcoming days, the royal couple will unveil a new scholarship program at the University of Waterloo, tour an orchid farm and meet with delegates from Dutch agricultural companies. On their final day which will be May 29, they will take a trip to the Toronto Islands and attend a reception at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

The pair will then start their three-day U.S. jaunt on June 1 that will include, among other visits, a meeting with President Obama at the White House.