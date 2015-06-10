Prince Harry breaks 'no selfie rule' during Gurkha celebration

Prince Harry was Prince Charming yet again as he stepped out for another public engagement on Tuesday. This time, he attended a spectacular parade to celebrate 200 years of Gurkha service with the British Army. While the royal imposed a "no selfie rule" during his time in Australia and New Zealand, he broke it to take a picture with one enthused young lady.

His self-imposed ban came first came to light in April when Harry turned down the request of a young fan outside the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. "No, I hate selfies. Seriously, you need to get out of it (the habit), I know you're young, selfies are bad," he said according to the Telegraph. "Just take a normal photograph!"

Prince Harry broke his "no selfie" rule to pose with one of the performers Photo: Getty Images

The 30-year-old has broken his rule on occasion. After his tour of a museum in New Zealand, Harry took his time to greet 14-year-old Finlay Martin, the Telegraph reported. "He said he didn't do selfies but he would do this one but not look at the camera," she said. "I was actually more excited than I thought I would be."

His latest selfie comes as he celebrated alongside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, where he chatted with dancers in traditional dress. Harry's grandfather was in high spirits as he was seen joking with other veterans on the eve of his 94th birthday on June 10.

The only concession to his advancing years was a long black coat to ward off the evening chill. At the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant three years ago he became ill after standing for several hours in the cold. So at Tuesday's event he had wisely wrapped up.

Prince Philip stepped out on the eve of his 94th birthday Photo: Getty Images

The Queen, who has had as full an agenda as ever with the recent State Opening of Parliament, was full of smiles and looking elegant in an Angela Kelly silver and white coat. As a keen amateur historian of military affairs, she will have appreciated the battle reenactments that formed part of the entertainment.

The Queen was accompanied by the Sultan of Brunei who has been protected by Gurkhas since 1974 Photo: Getty Images

In their two centuries of service, the Gurkhas, who hail from Nepal, have gained a reputation for loyalty, their indomitable fighting spirit and skills with kukri knives, their weapon of choice. Some 26 of them have been awarded the British Army's highest honor, the Victoria Cross.

One of those the royal couple met was 76-year-old Captain Rambahadur Limbu, the only surviving Gurkha recipient of the Victoria Cross. He told his hosts: "It is my great privilege to meet the highest members of the British royal family. I am, as you say in England, over the moon."

Some 1,400 guests enjoyed the festivities at the Royal Hospital Chelsea Photo: Getty Images

Amid the festivities, there was a somber note as a minute silence was held to remember the 8,000 victims of the Nepal earthquake on April 25.

Prince Charles in his capacity as patron of the Gurkha Welfare Trust paid tribute to those who had lost their lives. "The Brigade of Gurkhas is more than just a fighting force, it is also – in every sense of the word – a family," said the future King. "As with every family, they have lifetime responsibilities to one another and especially in times of great need. As part of the wider Gurkha community, we share in these responsibilities and I am constantly humbled by your ongoing support."