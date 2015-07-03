Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry's African adventures

While Prince William and Kate Middleton busily prepare for the christening of baby Princess Charlotte on Sunday, Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton and William's brother Prince Harry are busy on their own adventures in Africa.



Avid sportswoman Pippa has completed a race in Kenya, Africa, just 1 week after competing in a 54-mile charity bike ride alongside her brother James. The 31-year-old brunette completed the full version of the Safaricom Marathon, running over 26 miles to raise money for the conservation charity Tusk Trust, of which Prince Willam is a patron.



The route took Pippa through Lewa Conservancy – a place close to the hearts of her sister and brother-in-law, as it's where William proposed to Kate during a romantic safari break in 2010.



Pippa took part in a marathon in Kenya to raise money for the conservation charity Tusk Trust Photo: Getty Images



It was a record-breaking year for the marathon, as 1,400 runners from about 20 different countries set themselves the challenge to run in high temperatures.



Meanwhile, Harry is on the continent for his "dream job", as he shadows a veterinarian in Namibia in southwest Africa. Harry arrived in Africa last week to work alongside Zimbabwe-born Dr. Pete Morkel, where he is helping to combat threats to the black rhino.



The royal spoke of the opportunity last month during his New Zealand tour: "For me, it's three months of hard grafting, working with animals.

Prince Harry, seen above during a 2014 visit to Lesotho, in southern Africa, is currently shadowing a vet in Namibia Photo: Getty Images



"To actually get the chance to embed myself with the top vet in southern Africa, travel with him for three weeks and every job he gets called up to do. That's like my dream."



While Pippa is expected to return in time for Princess Charlotte's christening, Harry will remain in Namibia for three months over the summer to pursue conservation work.



The christening will take place at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.



It has been confirmed that famed snapper Mario Testino will act as the official photographer. Following the announcement by Kensington Palace, the 60-year-old said he was "overwhelmed and honored" to have been chosen for the important role.