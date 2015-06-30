Diana's favorite Mario Testino tapped for Princess Charlotte's christening

Mario Testino has been tapped to photograph Princess Charlotte's christening later this week. Kensington Palace confirmed that the Peruvian photographer, who is one of Princess Diana's favorite photographers and has worked with the royal family numerous times, is happy to have the opportunity to photograph the christening.

The 60-year-old, who said he was "overwhelmed and honored" to be chosen, was also the creative mastermind behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's beautiful engagement photos.

Mario's relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge makes their decision to use the trusted photographer no surprise for the little princess' big day. The ceremony will take place in the same church where William's late mother Princess Diana was christened, the St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Mario gave a nod to the announcement and the royals by sharing a throwback photo on Twitter of Prince Charles with his sons William and Harry. The black-and-white photo showed the father-son group radiating happiness, with the future King wrapping an arm around each of his children.

Mario's other high-profile clientele includes Kate Moss, Julia Roberts, Gisele Bündchen, Margaret Thatcher and Madonna, and his work has appeared on the cover and in various magazines.

The high point in his career, came in 1997 when Princess Diana chose him to photograph her for Vanity Fair. Mario has regularly been commissioned by the British royals ever since.

Recalling the moment he took William and Kate's engagement photos, Mario said: "I waited a long time, an hour or two, to make that picture perfect. But I wasn't totally satisfied. Then, when I'd finished the shoot, they were about to leave, and they suddenly hugged in front of a radiator."

"It was spontaneous emotion," he told The Telegraph. "You could see they were completely in love."

Kate, meanwhile, "is beautiful in a different way" to the late Princess Diana. "She radiates happiness," he said. "She is comfortable in her love."