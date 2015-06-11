Prince Harry will miss Princess Charlotte's July 5 christening

Princess Charlotte on May 2. Now, HELLO! has learned that he will also miss the christening of his beloved niece as it coincides with his scheduled visit to Africa.

The 30-year-old is set to visit the continent for three months over the summer to pursue conservation work and add his support to the ongoing battle against the illegal trade of animal parts.

Prince Harry will miss Princess Charlotte's christening Photo: Getty Images

Harry has been widely tipped as a possible godfather to Charlotte, the second child of Kate Middleton, so he will no doubt be disappointed to miss the special occasion. Kensington Palace recently announced that Princess Charlotte's baptism would take place in Sandringham on Sunday, July 5 at the same church where Princess Diana was christened in August 1961.

Prince Harry also missed the birth of his niece Photo: Getty Images

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce the christening of Princess Charlotte will take place on Sunday 5th July," read a post on the social media site. "Princess Charlotte will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury @JustinWelby at St Mary Magdalene Church in #Sandringham."

The service, which will take place a stone's throw from William and Kate's country home Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, will most likely be a private affair, although the family are expected to later release official pictures to mark the historic event.

Prince Harry will be in Africa for charity work Photo: Getty Images

While Princess Charlotte's godparents won’t be announced until the day, there has been much speculation about who will be given the honor. Bookmakers Ladbrokes list Princess Beatrice and her sister Eugenie among the favorites, while Harry and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton also is featured in the list of possible candidates.

Another rumored godfather for Princess Charlotte is William's cousin Peter Phillips. He is a popular choice with Ladbrokes with odds of 1/2 as his sister Zara Tindall is already a godparent to Prince George.