Charlotte, Letizia, Maxima: A gallery of the week's best royal style

Europe was struck by a heatwave this week, leading to some of our favorite royal ladies showing off their best summer style. From Princess Beatrice's striking patterned gown to Charlotte Casiraghi's bold rock 'n' roll chic, this week's royal style was full of bright colours and eye-catching ensembles.

Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte looked cool in a black off the shoulder top at the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix de Paris. She completed her outfit with a pair of round sunglasses and wore her brunette tresses in an updo along with a dash of red lipstick for a glam finishing touch.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law Tatiana Santo Domingo showed off her style credentials as she and Andrea Casiraghi attended the Walkabout Foundation's Inaugural Gala at London's Natural History Museum. The 31-year-old was dazzling in a floor-length red gown with long sleeves, accessorising with a colourful purple belt and a pink envelope clutch bag with scalloped detailing.

Also in London, Princess Beatrice topped best-dressed lists as she headed to the NSPCC Neo-Romantic Art Gala. The stylish royal turned to eco-friendly brand The Reformation for her chic black floor-length gown, which featured long sleeves and a floral pattern.