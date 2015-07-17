Queen Letizia of Spain's hot summer fashion: Leather, lace and stilettos

Queen Letizia is well-known as one of the world's best-dressed royals, and she's proving her style reign with her summer fashion. Though the season’s temperatures in Madrid can reach into the 90s, the Queen of Spain has a way of always looking cool.

Queen Letizia keeps cool during the summer heat Photo: Getty Images

Like her fellow royal style icon Kate Middleton, the Queen spends a good deal of her time at official events, getting cheered by her many admirers at home and abroad. On Thursday, she attended the opening of the summer program at the International School of Music in Oviedo, Spain.

She wore her recently cut bob straight and paired her black and grey print dress with a skinny black belt and sky high heels. In addition to meeting with the gathered crowds, she also had the opportunity to meet with the school’s students to see the work they are doing up close, including the making of instruments.

Sophisticated lace as she hosts the equally stylish First Lady of Romania at the Royal Palace Photo: Getty Images

She attended the same event last summer, wearing strappy gold stiletto sandals and a matching taupe button down shirt, belt and skirt.

Two days earlier at a military event in southern Spain, Letizia embraced the brighter colors of summer with a belted sleeveless colorblock Uterqüe dress. Temperatures there reached a scorching 96 degrees, and Letizia had a white fan on hand to help cool down.



Working the summer leather trend in Boss Photo: Getty Images

In perhaps her most stylish dress of the summer, the 42-year-old royal stepped out last week in a beige, sleeveless leather Boss dress that is available on the brand’s website for just under $778. With her bob worn wavy, she capped off her look with strappy snakeskin stilettos and a clutch that matched her dress.

She wore the dress to several events that day, including the Iberdrola Foundation Scholarships and on a visit to the Telecinco TV station. In a move from the Duchess’s handbook, Letizia recycled the dress, having worn it only a month earlier on a visit to France.