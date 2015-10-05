Queen Letizia of Spain shows her maternal side with newborn baby

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out once again for the annual Red Cross Flag Day on October 2 — which has been collecting donations for humanitarian projects for over 100 years — and her love for children became the main talking point of the day.

The Queen's love for children was evident to see Photo: Gtres Online

Wearing an Adolfo Domínguez geometric black and white print top and black mini-skirt and matching black stilettos — the Queen showed off her fashionable yet practical style. A pop of color relieved the black and white combo with her bright red lips and matching clutch bag.

Letizia told one mother that she wasn't ready to try for a third child Photo: Gtres Online

The public waiting in line to see the Queen — including a group of bikers that chatted with her for a while and posed for fun selfies with the monarch. Letizia also showed her intense love for children — stooping down to chat with them. At one point, the 43-year-old even cuddled a newborn baby.

The mother of the infant couldn't resist asking Her Majesty whether she was willing to try for a third child herself. As much as a third princess or first prince for the couple would be a delight, she replied, "Not at the moment, no."

The male members of the Spanish royal family were clearly absent this year. Former King Juan Carlos didn't attend and his son King Felipe VI was busy in Valencia where he attended the King Jaime I Awards.