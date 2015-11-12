Sophie Wessex marks Veterans Day at 9/11 memorial in New York City

On Wednesday, Prince Edward's wife Sophie Wessex marked Veteran's Day with an emotional visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, paying her respects to victims of the tragic 2001 terrorist attack. The Countess looked somber as she laid a bouquet of flowers next to the monument etched with the names of those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY

Sophie Wessex paid her respects at the 9/11 Memorial Photo: Getty Images

During her visit to the site, Sophie also took a tour through the museum, taking the time to look over each exhibit in silence.

Sophie's visit followed her appearance at an Armistice Day service at the Queen Elizabeth II September 11th Garden in Hanover Square, which was opened in commemoration of the 67 British victims of the attack. The royal wore Britain's traditional red poppy pin on her a simple black dress as she observed two minutes of silence and placed a wreath in the gardens.

Sophie also laid a wreath of poppies to commemorate Britain's Remembrance Day Photo: Getty Images

After an emotional day, Sophie made her way to the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala dinner at Cipriani Restaurant. Looking stylish as ever in a chic red fitted dress, the Countess gave a speech as part of her work as the organization's Global Ambassador for their Next Generation initiatives.

Sophie later attended the 100 WHF Gala dinner Photo: Getty Images

The mother-of-two was not the only member of the royal family to mark Armistice Day on Wednesday; Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall joined Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for the Remembrance Day National Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

Meanwhile in London, reception for the Endeavour Fund, where he chatted with wounded servicemen and women, and spoke of the struggles of those wounded in battle.