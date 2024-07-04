Duchess Sophie is straight from a fairytale in defined Cinderella gown

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked breathtaking when she attended a garden party hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla on Tuesday looking like a fairytale dream.
Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh looking radiant in a Cinderella blue Roland Mouret gown dress.
Her gown had a flat bow attached to one shoulder with capped sleeves, a defined waistline, and a floaty skirt. The round-necked garment was teamed with a matching powder blue hat from Jane Taylor with net detailing.
Keeping things simple, the Duchess wore the elegant 'Rosalia 65 Ballet Pink Patent Pointed Pumps with Pearl Detail' from Jimmy Choo. She also carried the 'Moneypenny Metal in Ardoise' from Sophie Habsburg which came in a grey hue.
The royal also added the ultimate touch of luxury to her look. Sophie wore the '5.20-carat Platinum Three Row Diamond Hoop Earrings' from G. Collins and Son which retail for £24,500.
As ever, her hair was expertly styled in a hat-accommodating updo which framed her face beautifully. Her makeup look was radiant with fluttery eyelashes and her natural base makeup allowed her freckles to peek through.
Also in attendance was Sophie's husband Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh. Queen Camilla led the way in blue, opting for a new coat dress by Fiona Clare that had embroidery down the front.
The Queen also wore the 'OC169' hat in light blue from Philip Treacy, as well as Chanel capped-toe pumps. Her look was rounded off by Queen Mary's Diamond Thistle Brooch.
A second day in Edinburgh
The mother-of-two enjoyed a second day in Edinburgh on Wednesday. She arrived at St Giles' Cathedral for the Order of the Thistle Service looking pretty in pink.
The royal wore a flattering pink dress with an unusual hat featuring a floral printed underside.
A more casual outing
At the end of June, Prince William's aunt visited the Groundswell Agricultural Festival Show at Lannock Manor Farm in her capacity as Honorary President of LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming).
Sophie looked splendid in a peach floral blouse and matching skirt from Soler London with a cashmere-blend blazer from Eleventy Milano.
Her look was elevated by her 'High Mary Jane' leather espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers.
