Princess Charlene of Monaco gets a super short new pixie cut: See the pic

Although Princess Charlene of Monaco is known for loving shorter hairstyles, it looks like she has really decided to go for the chop! The mother-of-twins unveiled one of her most closely-cropped styles yet, debuting a fresh and modern pixie cut this week.

Принцесса Монако Шарлин. Had the honor of meeting Charlene, The Princess of Monaco just two days before my fight against Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez (14-0, 11 KO’s) in Monte Carlo. A photo posted by Ruslan Provodnikov (@ruslanprovod) on Nov 7, 2015 at 12:32pm PST

The South African blonde showed off her new look at the Monte Carlo Casino, where she met Russian boxer Ruslan Provodnikov. The sportsman shared a photo of himself and the former Olympic swimmer on Instagram, describing the meeting as an "honor."

"Had the honor of meeting Charlene, The Princess of Monaco just two days before my fight against Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez (14-0, 11 KO’s) in Monte Carlo," Ruslan wrote in the caption.

Princess Charlene, who is married to Prince Albert, wore her new hairstyle in a side part, complementing her new cut with an elegant ensemble: a monochrome block dress with long sleeves and zip detailing, which she paired with black tights and boots.

Princess Charlene is known to prefer shorter hairstyles Photo: Getty Images

It has been a busy year for the Monaco royal family, with recent celebrations including the spectacular wedding of Princess Caroline of Monaco's son Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo and Prince Albert's tenth anniversary on the throne.

Princess Charlene also celebrated the baptism of her and Prince Albert's adorable little boy and girl, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who will turn 1 on December 10.

This year also proved to be a milestone year for Charlene's brother Gareth Wittstock, who tied the knot with long-term love Roisin Galvin in September in a low-key civil ceremony in the town hall in Monaco. "She needs her family and our bond is really close," Gareth told HELLO! of his royal sibling. "I see her regularly, we visit each other and my daughter plays with the twins. It's a beautiful sight and it's really special."