Princess Charlene emerges in figure-flattering dress for family outing with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene has proved her sartorial prowess once again. The Monogasque royal, 46, was seen with her children Gabriella and Jacques on Thursday, looking stunning in grey.

The Princess rocked a cinched ribbed jumper dress that had a thick waistband which drew in her silhouette. The skirt portion was a ribbed pencil-style and the torso was a crossover look that skimmed her figure.

© Ken Goff The family posed with the birthday cake before meeting children from Monaco schools

The royal paired the unexpected dress with a pair of grey suede heels with a pointed toe. She kept accessories to a minimum with just a simple pair of grey pearl drop earrings.

Eagle-eyed followers may have noticed that the Zimbabwean-born royal slightly switched up her hair. She usually wears her platinum blonde pixie cut straight across her forehead but on this occasion, Charlene flicked her fringe away from her face for a glamorous touch.

© Ken Goff Princess Charlene rocked the cinched grey dress with ease

The Princess walked hand-in-hand with her husband Prince Albert who wore a navy suit, while her nine-year-old children followed suit in their best dress. Princess Gabriella looked adorable in a white coat and dress with Dior gold ballet pumps, while her brother looked so sweet in tan chinos, a navy coat, and suede moccasins.

The family of four headed out to celebrate Prince Albert's 66th birthday with a special event on the Palace Square where thousands of people came to wish the royal a happy birthday.

The royal family were last seen together in a more relaxed setting. Princess Charlene headed out with her husband and their children to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between AS Monaco and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Salle Gaston Medecin in Monte Carlo.

© Getty Charlene styled skinny jeans with a designer jacket

The Princess looked so chic in a pair of skinny jeans with the Louis Vuitton 'Double Face Hooded Jacket' - a camel number with drawstring detailing and a pull-tie waist.

The royal rocked a pair of unexpected oversized hoop earrings - a refreshing departure from the usual royal pair of dainty drop earrings. She also wore a white high-neck jumper. Meanwhile, her husband wore a sports scarf over his navy suit.

© Getty Charlene rocked the tan coat moment well

The family also stepped out together for The Circus Parade in January. Princess Charlene looked so glamorous in a tan longline coat in a brushed fabric with double-breasted tortoiseshell buttons down the front, which nipped in at the waist.

© Getty Albert, Charlene and their children posed with circus performers

She styled the garment with a pair of black gloves, black knee-high boots with a block heel, and a black turtleneck jumper. Her cropped hair meant that her showstopping diamond earrings could be seen a mile off.

© Getty The royals watched on from the window

Charlene walked holding the hand of her adorable son who wore a navy coat and tan chinos to match his mother's aesthetic, while little Gabriella was so cute in Dolce and Gabbana riding boots and a grey leopard print coat.

The children were seen peering out from the window with red clown noses on before posing with costumed performers.