Kate Middleton plays drums at children's Christmas party at Anna Freud Centre

Children at the Anna Freud Centre had a special red-clad guest at their Christmas party this year – and no, it wasn't Santa! Kate Middleton paid a visit to the organization in North London on Tuesday, where she joined in on their Christmas party and the Family School's end of term celebrations.

The Duchess was greeted by scores of excited children, as she looked festive donning a red pleated Alexander McQueen dress — which she has previously worn twice before. The stylish royal completed her holiday ensemble wearing suede black court shoes paired with a black clutch.

The royal was attending the Anna Freud Centre's Christmas party in North London Photo: Getty Images

Kate's visit reflected her interest in children's mental health issues. The Centre's Family School helps children with serious emotional and behavioral issues and provides support to parents. Mental health support is also integrated into the children's education.

With just over a week to go until Christmas, the Duchess was clearly excited about the festive period. During her engagement, she took part in some party activities, including a drumming workshop where she tapped along to "We Will Rock You."

The artistic royal, who is a keen shutterbug and studied art history back in college, will also help families make a Christmas-themed collage on a wall using handprints. The activities are designed to help pupils reflect on the positive progress they have made during the term – academically, but also in their social relationships and communication skills.

The Duchess of Cambridge will also be treated to various performances by the youngsters, which celebrate their achievements.