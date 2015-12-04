Seraphine designer on 'mini fashion icon' Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton's style

Thanks to maternity brand Seraphine, Kate Middleton remained stylish during both of her pregnancies. The line's founder Cecile Reinaud, who has also launched a new babywear line inspired by the late Princess Diana, has high-fashion hopes for Princess Charlotte.

"I was thrilled to see her first baby toddler pictures last week and to see how pretty she is," Cecile tells HELLO!. "I have no doubt she will have the most exquisite wardrobe! I'm looking forward to seeing her in cute girly outfits."





According to Cecile, Princess Charlotte is "set to become a mini fashion icon" Photo: Getty Images



Seraphine is the go-to maternity label for a slew of A-listers as well as royals. Jessica Alba, Gwen Stefani, Kate Winslet and Kim Murray have all worn the brand's designs during their pregnancies. But it is spotting the Duchess stepping out in New York City wearing the Marina Maternity Coat that sticks out as a career highlight for Cecile. "I'll never forget the moment that the Duchess of Cambridge began her first official tour of the States wearing our coat," she says.

Duchess Kate stepped out in Seraphine during their NYC visit Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood aside, Seraphine is also big news in the supermodel world. "We have a bit of a history with dressing supermodels. Elle MacPherson and Claudia Schiffer were two of our first celebrity clients," she continues. "More recently we've dressed Doutzen Kroes , Coco Rocha and Karolina Kurkova."



Looking ahead, there's another A-lister that Cecile would like to add to her client list: "I know that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting, and I would love to see her wearing Seraphine!"



Cecile has been busy launching her new babywear line in partnership with The Diana Award, featuring the iconic pastel Diana tartan which was created in the Princess' memory.

One of the chic dresses from the Diana inspired babywear line Photo: Seraphine

Speaking to us about the collaboration, Cecile revealed that the focus of the collection is baby girls' clothes, because "that's what inspires me the most."



"I am the mom of two boys so I guess I still crave playing dolls with cute baby girl clothes and designing this range felt exactly like that," she says. "It was like child's play!



"We do have a super cute romper and jacket for boys, and I'm hoping we will be extending the range further for boys in the next season, but for now I have just given in to my girl inspiration and included cute accessories such as booties, bonnets and hair brands to complete the range."



As for whether we will be seeing Prince George or Princess Charlotte in the new designs, Cecile is keeping quiet.