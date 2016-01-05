Crown Princess Mary of Denmark continues style streak in winter white gown

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark took home the crown for most stylish royal last year — and it appears the princess has no intentions of relinquishing that title in 2016. Days after stepping out in a show-stopping gown for a New Year's banquet, the 43-year-old stole the show, yet again, at a diplomatic reception held in Copenhagen.

The princess, who was attending the event with her husband Crown Prince Frederik, scored major style points in a full length white gown. The royal accessorized the elegant, wintery look with a thin pink belt at the waist and a sweeping dove grey cape draped over her shoulders.

In keeping with tradition, Mary wore the Order of the Elephant blue silk sash across her gown.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was the epitome of elegance in white Photo: Rex

Looking resplendent alongside the future queen of Denmark was Mary's husband Frederik, dapper in his military uniform. The pair was pictured arriving at the Christiansborg Palace – home to the Throne Room, the Great Hall, the Royal Banquet Hall and more.

The 43-year-old accompanied her dapper husband Crown Prince Frederik Photo: Rex

Just a few days earlier, Mary and Frederik attended the annual New Year's Eve banquet held at another royal venue, the Amalienborg estate — the complex is the family's winter residence and consists of four palaces.

Mary dazzled at the banquet in a midnight blue sequined and velvet gown. She topped the look with a diamond and ruby encrusted tiara. The princess wore the Order of the Elephant collar, which is usually worn on New Year's Day. Because of the collar, she did not wear the sash since they are not usually used together.

Just days earlier the couple dazzled at the palace's New Year's Eve celebrations Photo: Rex



The doting mom-of-four had just returned from spending the Christmas holidays in her native Australia. It was the first time since 2011 that Mary and her family had made the long-haul trip. No doubt the princess was thrilled to show her brood around her homeland.

Despite reports that her eldest child Prince Christian had to be pulled from a rip tide by a lifeguard at Mermaid Beach, Queensland, a spokesperson for the Danish royal family said that the 10-year-old was never in any real danger.

Royal family head of communication Lene Balleby told Danish news agency Ritzau, "Lifeguards must always be alert, and in this case they knew who was in the water, so perhaps they were extra alert. They made extra certain that Prince Christian was okay – which he was. In other words, the situation was completely undramatic."