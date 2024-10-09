Queen Mary looked radiant as she stepped out on Tuesday to mark the arrival of the Icelandic President at Nordre Toldbod in Copenhagen on the first day of the two-day state visit.

King Frederik's wife, 52, glowed in a vibrant purple midi dress with long sleeves, a cinched waist, and a wrapped front.

© Alamy King Frederik and Queen Mary welcomed President Halla Tomasdottir in style The eye-catching coat dress from Soeren Le Schmidt was elevated with a twinkling belt on one hip and coordinated with a pair of suede gloves.

© Alamy Queen Mary wore a grey shawl over her purple coat dress To accessorise her look, the Australian-born Danish royal wore mauve patent heels and carried a snakeskin clutch. As she stood outside with President Halla Tómasdóttir and Bjorn Skulason, Mary wore a grey scarf wrapped around her shoulders.

© Alamy Mary accessorised her waves with a purple headband Rounding off her look was a pair of beautiful diamond stud earrings. Mary dressed up her tumbling curls with a headband that has been previously worn by the Princess of Wales.

© Antony Jones Kate wore the headband to the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St Georges Chapel in 2022 Mary rocked the 'Diamond Pleated Band in Purple Crepe' from Jane Taylor which Kate wore in the blue shade to Easter Sunday mass at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2022.

A royal re-wear © Getty Mary wore the coat dress to King Charles' coronation It is not the first time that Mary has made a statement in the purple coat dress. In fact, she wore it to the most-watched royal event of 2023 - King Charles' coronation. On this occasion, she opted for purple suede pumps to match her custom coat dress and a netted fascinator.

Perfect in purple © Getty Queen Mary rarely wears purple It is not the first time that Mary has worn purple - though it can be hardly called a staple hue in her wardrobe. In April, the mother of four was seen leaving Aalborg University following their 50th anniversary at the House of Music wearing a violet wrap blouse from Jesper Høvring with a slinky black pencil skirt and black stilettos.

© dana/Shutterstock Queen Mary debuted the Pearl Poire tiara in May The Queen was also lovely in lavender when she attended a state dinner during her and Frederik's visit to Norway in May. Mary looked straight from a fairytale in a Birgit Hallstein ballgown with a tulle covering over her shoulders and the Pearl Poire tiara.

Mary's tiara moment © Shutterstock Queen Mary and King Frederik arrive at Icelandic gala dinner Crown Prince Christian's mother re-wore the dazzling Pearl Poire tiara on Tuesday when she and her husband hosted a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace for Halla Tómasdóttir, the president of Iceland.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary wore a twinkling tiara DISCOVER: Queen Mary surprises in cinched dress and most divisive hat She teamed the stunning diadem with a glittering midnight blue gown by Jesper Høvring with an asymmetrical neckline and tiered ruffle skirt.