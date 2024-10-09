Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary surprises in Kate Middleton's very vibrant accessory
Queen Mary smiling in purple dress and headband© Alamy

Queen Mary delights in Princess Kate's very vibrant accessory

King Frederik's wife re-wore a royal coronation look from 2023

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary looked radiant as she stepped out on Tuesday to mark the arrival of the Icelandic President at Nordre Toldbod in Copenhagen on the first day of the two-day state visit.

King Frederik's wife, 52, glowed in a vibrant purple midi dress with long sleeves, a cinched waist, and a wrapped front. 

King Frederik and Queen Mary posed with President Halla Tomasdottir and husband in palace© Alamy
King Frederik and Queen Mary welcomed President Halla Tomasdottir in style

The eye-catching coat dress from Soeren Le Schmidt was elevated with a twinkling belt on one hip and coordinated with a pair of suede gloves.

Queen Mary in purple coat dress waving with King Frederik, President Halla Tomasdottir, Bjorn Skulason © Alamy
Queen Mary wore a grey shawl over her purple coat dress

To accessorise her look, the Australian-born Danish royal wore mauve patent heels and carried a snakeskin clutch. As she stood outside with President Halla Tómasdóttir and Bjorn Skulason, Mary wore a grey scarf wrapped around her shoulders.

Mary with a purple headband beside frederik© Alamy
Mary accessorised her waves with a purple headband

Rounding off her look was a pair of beautiful diamond stud earrings. Mary dressed up her tumbling curls with a headband that has been previously worn by the Princess of Wales.

The Wales' attend the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St Georges Chapel © Antony Jones
Kate wore the headband to the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St Georges Chapel in 2022

Mary rocked the 'Diamond Pleated Band in Purple Crepe' from Jane Taylor which Kate wore in the blue shade to Easter Sunday mass at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2022.

A royal re-wear

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark© Getty
Mary wore the coat dress to King Charles' coronation

It is not the first time that Mary has made a statement in the purple coat dress. In fact, she wore it to the most-watched royal event of 2023 - King Charles' coronation.

On this occasion, she opted for purple suede pumps to match her custom coat dress and a netted fascinator.

Perfect in purple

Queen Mary in purple blouse smiling© Getty
Queen Mary rarely wears purple

It is not the first time that Mary has worn purple - though it can be hardly called a staple hue in her wardrobe. 

In April, the mother of four was seen leaving Aalborg University following their 50th anniversary at the House of Music wearing a violet wrap blouse from Jesper Høvring with a slinky black pencil skirt and black stilettos.

Queen Mary waving, wearing a lavender gown and pearl tiara© dana/Shutterstock
Queen Mary debuted the Pearl Poire tiara in May

The Queen was also lovely in lavender when she attended a state dinner during her and Frederik's visit to Norway in May. Mary looked straight from a fairytale in a Birgit Hallstein ballgown with a tulle covering over her shoulders and the Pearl Poire tiara.

Mary's tiara moment

Queen Mary and King Frederik arrive at Icelandic gala dinner© Shutterstock
Queen Mary and King Frederik arrive at Icelandic gala dinner

Crown Prince Christian's mother re-wore the dazzling Pearl Poire tiara on Tuesday when she and her husband hosted a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace for Halla Tómasdóttir, the president of Iceland.

King Frederik, Queen Mary during the State Banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen© Shutterstock
Queen Mary wore a twinkling tiara

DISCOVER: Queen Mary surprises in cinched dress and most divisive hat

She teamed the stunning diadem with a glittering midnight blue gown by Jesper Høvring with an asymmetrical neckline and tiered ruffle skirt.

