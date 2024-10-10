Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary stuns on rare red carpet in fitted flares
Queen Mary smiling waist up© Alamy

Queen Mary takes to the red carpet in leg-lengthening fitted flares

King Frederik and his wife were the guests of honour of Icelandic president Halla Tómasdóttir at an evening at the Nordatlantens Brygge

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary looked splendid as she stepped out last night for a special evening hosted by Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir and her husband Bjorn Skulason in Copenhagen.

The Australian-born Queen of Denmark, 52, was seen heading into the art centre Nordatlantens Brygge during the two-day Icelandic state visit that saw the president host an evening for the trip's hosts as per tradition to show gratitude for their welcome. 

Queen Mary walking along street smiling© Alamy
Queen Mary during the Contra Performance at Nordatlantens Beygge in Copenhagen

King Frederik's wife looked lovely in a pair of navy fitted flared trousers which were cinched with a navy belt with a gold buckle. She paired the leg-lengthening style with a flattering blouse with a rounded neckline with a ruffle over the top.

King Frederik and Queen Mary posing with President Halla Tomasdottir and Bjorn Skulason© Alamy
King Frederik and Queen Mary were hosted by President Halla Tomasdottir and Bjorn Skulason

She wore a navy mid-length collarless jacket over her shoulders and braved the wet weather in a pair of patent stilettos. Elevating her understated look were a pair of stunning earrings and matching bracelet from the Danish Ruby Parure which was made in 1804 for the coronation of Emperor Napoleon.

King Frederik and Queen Mary on the red carpet© Alamy
King Frederik and Queen Mary took to the red carpet

Her brunette locks were styled in tumbling curls as she took to the red carpet alongside the evening's host who looked pristine in a burgundy skirt and blouse combo with neon pink piping.

Mary's stylish suit

King Frederik, Queen Mary, President Halla Tomasdottir and Bjorn Skulason posed standing at conference© Alamy
King Frederik, Queen Mary, President Halla Tomasdottir and Bjorn Skulason attended the DI business conference in Copenhagen

Earlier in the day, Mary was seen during a visit to the DI business conference in Copenhagen where she was the picture of workwear chic in a blue-toned grey single-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. 

Queen Mary entering building in two piece suit with king frederik© Alamy
Queen Mary wore a stylish two piece suit

The timeless combo was dressed up with a sleek white blouse, a sparkling brooch, and snakeskin stilettos to add a touch of pattern.

The royal's hair was worn in a swishy blowdry and her makeup look featured an opaque glossy lip.

Mary's Iceland visit style highlights

Queen Mary in purple coat dress waving with King Frederik, President Halla Tomasdottir, Bjorn Skulason © Alamy
Queen Mary wore a grey shawl over her purple coat dress

Though the Icelandic state visit is a fleeting one, the Queen has taken the opportunity to put on an impressive sartorial display. 

Crown Prince Christian's mother was seen on Tuesday marking the arrival of the politician and her husband in a bright purple coat dress from Soeren Le Schmidt.

Mary with a purple headband beside frederik© Alamy
Mary accessorised her waves with a purple headband

The Queen also wore matching gloves and the 'Diamond Pleated Band in Purple Crepe' from Jane Taylor which has been worn previously by the Princess of Wales.

Queen Mary and King Frederik arrive at Icelandic gala dinner© Shutterstock
Queen Mary and King Frederik arrive at Icelandic gala dinner in style

The first evening of the trip called for a state banquet and Mary looked mesmerising in a ruffled midnight blue gown with a sparkling bodice from Jesper Høvring.

DISCOVER: King Frederik spends weekend abroad without Queen Mary - details 

The pièce de résistance was her twinkling Pearle Poire tiara which perched atop her chignon updo.

