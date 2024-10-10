Queen Mary takes to the red carpet in leg-lengthening fitted flares

Queen Mary looked splendid as she stepped out last night for a special evening hosted by Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir and her husband Bjorn Skulason in Copenhagen.

The Australian-born Queen of Denmark, 52, was seen heading into the art centre Nordatlantens Brygge during the two-day Icelandic state visit that saw the president host an evening for the trip's hosts as per tradition to show gratitude for their welcome.

© Alamy Queen Mary during the Contra Performance at Nordatlantens Beygge in Copenhagen King Frederik's wife looked lovely in a pair of navy fitted flared trousers which were cinched with a navy belt with a gold buckle. She paired the leg-lengthening style with a flattering blouse with a rounded neckline with a ruffle over the top.

© Alamy King Frederik and Queen Mary were hosted by President Halla Tomasdottir and Bjorn Skulason She wore a navy mid-length collarless jacket over her shoulders and braved the wet weather in a pair of patent stilettos. Elevating her understated look were a pair of stunning earrings and matching bracelet from the Danish Ruby Parure which was made in 1804 for the coronation of Emperor Napoleon.

© Alamy King Frederik and Queen Mary took to the red carpet Her brunette locks were styled in tumbling curls as she took to the red carpet alongside the evening's host who looked pristine in a burgundy skirt and blouse combo with neon pink piping.

Mary's stylish suit © Alamy King Frederik, Queen Mary, President Halla Tomasdottir and Bjorn Skulason attended the DI business conference in Copenhagen Earlier in the day, Mary was seen during a visit to the DI business conference in Copenhagen where she was the picture of workwear chic in a blue-toned grey single-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers.

© Alamy Queen Mary wore a stylish two piece suit The timeless combo was dressed up with a sleek white blouse, a sparkling brooch, and snakeskin stilettos to add a touch of pattern. The royal's hair was worn in a swishy blowdry and her makeup look featured an opaque glossy lip.

Mary's Iceland visit style highlights © Alamy Queen Mary wore a grey shawl over her purple coat dress Though the Icelandic state visit is a fleeting one, the Queen has taken the opportunity to put on an impressive sartorial display. Crown Prince Christian's mother was seen on Tuesday marking the arrival of the politician and her husband in a bright purple coat dress from Soeren Le Schmidt.

© Alamy Mary accessorised her waves with a purple headband The Queen also wore matching gloves and the 'Diamond Pleated Band in Purple Crepe' from Jane Taylor which has been worn previously by the Princess of Wales.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary and King Frederik arrive at Icelandic gala dinner in style The first evening of the trip called for a state banquet and Mary looked mesmerising in a ruffled midnight blue gown with a sparkling bodice from Jesper Høvring. DISCOVER: King Frederik spends weekend abroad without Queen Mary - details The pièce de résistance was her twinkling Pearle Poire tiara which perched atop her chignon updo.